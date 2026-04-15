Registration begins for cash transfer scheme for women in Punjab

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann launched the registration process for the ambitious Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana at Adampur during a state-level function marking the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Tuesday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the launch of 'Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering largely comprising women, Mann announced that the first phase of registration has launched in nine assembly segments: Adampur, Dirba, Sunam, Moga, Malout, Patiala Rural, Kotkapura, Batala, and Anandpur Sahib. CM Mann said the registration for women in the remaining 108 constituencies will start from May 15 onwards. The disbursal of the amount will start from July 1.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries above the age of 18 will receive ₹1,000 a month, while those from the Scheduled Caste community will receive ₹1,500 monthly. The launch marks the culmination of a campaign ‘guarantee’ made by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the 2022 state polls. Four years later, the Bhagwant Mann government formally announced the cash transfer scheme in its 2026-27 budget on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Mann said that by initiating this process, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government has fulfilled its major promise to empower women across the state through direct financial assistance. Mann framed the initiative as a way of returning the public’s money to them through improved health, education, and civic amenities.

“The scheme will empower women with financial literacy, besides helping them fulfil their small desires and contributing to social and economic decision-making. Punjab has already made considerable progress in social welfare and human development indicators; however, a large number of women across the state, particularly those belonging to economically vulnerable households, continue to lack independent financial security,” the CM said.

He said that 26,000 registration centres, including all anganwadi centres, sewa kendras and all municipal corporation/committee offices in urban areas, have been set up across the state.

Reassuring people about the scheme’s sustainability, he said a dedicated budget has been earmarked, and ample funds are available for implementation. He dismissed opposition criticism, arguing that critics failed to understand how significant these payments are for women from impoverished backgrounds.

No deadline for registration

The chief minister clarified that there is no deadline for registration, and the beneficiaries need not worry, as it doesn’t matter in which month they get themselves registered.

“The delayed registration would not affect benefits, as they will get their payments from July onwards. So even if they register at the end of September, they will get full payment for three months,” the CM said.

On the SC certificate for Dalit beneficiaries, Mann said even if the women from the SC community don’t possess the required caste certificate, they should get themselves registered under the scheme.

“They would be provided with ₹1,000 initially, and the remaining amount of ₹500 will be added once they submit the caste certificate,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia said the registration process under the scheme will be completed within two months. “The beneficiaries will start getting the amount from July onwards. It is not about the amount; the scheme is aimed at making women financially independent,” he said.

AAP using scheme to hide failures: Jakhar

Jalandhar: Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday alleged that cash aid to women is an attempt by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP government to hide its failures. “After completing four unsuccessful years in office, the government has introduced a cash scheme for women to cover up its failures. The AAP government has pushed the state towards bankruptcy with fiscal mismanagement,” Jakhar alleged after leading local leadership in Jalandhar in paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

GFX

Know the scheme

₹9,300 crore earmarked in the current fiscal.

All women aged 18 and above with valid Aadhaar and Punjab voter ID card eligible

Beneficiaries will also need bank account passbook and caste certificate, wherever applicable

No restriction on the number of eligible women per family.

Existing social security pensioners are also entitled to avail of the scheme

High-level panel under the chief secy to oversee the framework and operational decisions

Mahila Satkar Sakhis to assist registration process.

Excluded categories include regular or retired employees of the Punjab, Centre, or other state govts, as well as those from PSUs, boards, corporations, and cooperative institutions

Individuals who paid income tax last fiscal, and serving or former ministers, MPs, and MLAs, are also ineligible