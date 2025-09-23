Registrations begin for Punjab government’s for 10 lakh health cover

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said registration for the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a universal health cover promising free and cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh per year for every family in the state, irrespective of income, will start from two districts today. unjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said over 2,000 health procedures and surgeries will be included in the scheme and that Punjab is the first state in the country to offer health coverage of up to ₹ 10 lakh. (HT Photo)

The CM said registrations will begin from Barnala and Tarn Taran on Tuesday, as a pilot project to be completed within 8-10 days, and eventually move to other districts. He said around 128 camps will be set up and people can apply for the chief minister’s health card after producing a copy of their Aadhar card, Voter ID and a passport size photo. “Once registration is complete across the state, we will officially launch the scheme,” said the CM.

Mann said over 2,000 health procedures and surgeries will be included in the scheme and that Punjab is the first state in the country to offer health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh.

He added that 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened in the last three years to provide quality healthcare services to people. The CM added that the number of these clinics will soon cross 1,000. He said that the availability of medicines in government hospitals has increased from 30% to nearly 100% and the number of people benefiting from primary government health services has increased from 34 lakh to 1.08 crore. Mann also said that a medical college will be constructed at Sangrur, for which the state government will identify some other land. Reiterating that no ration card in the state will be deleted, the CM said that they have sought six month’s time from the Centre, in wake of the recent floods, to verify these cards.