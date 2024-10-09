{Rejection of nomination papers} State election panel summons Gidderbaha SDM, 4 other officials

BATHINDA Warring alleged that nominations were cancelled after several candidates were allocated election symbols. (HT File)

State election commission has summoned Gidderbaha sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jaspal Singh Brar and four returning officers to Chandigarh on Wednesday following allegations against Muktsar civil officials of arbitrarily rejecting nomination papers of 29 aspirants for the panchayat elections.

Leading a protest at Giddarbaha in Muktsar district, Ludhiana parliamentarian and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that election papers were rejected even when the nominations were in order but the authorities declared the opponents elected as unopposed.

Warring alleged that nominations were cancelled after several candidates were allocated election symbols.

“Muktsar deputy commissioner and the Gidderbaha SDM worked in violation of rules under the pressure of the Aam Aadmi Party government. The Bhagwant Mann government is trying to suppress the right of election aspirants at the grassroots level and the Congress will oppose it strongly. Our senior leadership took up the matter with the state election commission in Chandigarh on Wednesday and I have engaged lawyers to file litigations in the Punjab and Haryana high court in support of people of my home constituency,” Warring told a gathering of protesters before lifting the dharna on Wednesday afternoon.

Before that, senior bureaucrat and election observer Malwinder Singh Jaggi rushed to Gidderbaha to pacify the protesters.

Jaggi said following complaints that nomination papers were rejected unfairly, the state election commission has summoned five officials involved in the electioneering process in Gidderbaha.

“I was asked to meet the protesters and assured that the state poll panel will look into the matter with utmost seriousness. All five officials were called to Chandigarh and the higher authorities have started scrutinising records. The state election commission assures that strict action will be taken if role of any official is found suspicious,” said Jaggi.

Congress workers, led by Warring, launched an indefinite protest at the SDM office complex on Tuesday and blocked the Bathinda-Fazilka national highway at Malout town. Warring spent last night with his supporters on the flyover before the Congressmen gathered in large numbers at the SDM office complex where party leaders and their supporters from Ferozepur and Fazilka also arrived in large numbers.