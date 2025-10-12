Relax and unwind: IIAS opens ‘Sunset View Café’

One of the favourite tourist spots in Shimla – Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Nivas, Shimla, has opened the “Sunset View Café” on its campus, offering visitors a serene spot to relax and enjoy the captivating evening vistas of Shimla. The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla is an esteemed institution dedicated to research and scholarship that is nestled in a historic mansion, formerly the Viceregal Lodge. (HT File)

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla is an esteemed institution dedicated to research and scholarship that is nestled in a historic mansion, formerly the Viceregal Lodge. Constructed in the Scottish Baronial style in 1888, it served as the summer residence for British Viceroys and later as a retreat for the President of India. In 1965, it was converted into a research institute– attracting not just the researchers but also tourists. As per the officials of IIAS, the institute owing to its architecture records an average footfall of 500 visitors daily which peaks during tourist season.

The newly opened Sunset View Cafe will serve as both a rest point and a cultural touchpoint, allowing guests to experience the unique harmony of natural beauty and heritage that the institute represents.

Under the leadership of the newly appointed director, Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, the institute is in the process for procurement of a battery-operated golf cart to ferry visitors from Gorkha Gate to the ticket booking counter. This facility will provide particular ease to senior citizens, differently-abled visitors, and families with young children.

“The Institute is also considering additional improvements such as upgraded signages, enhanced rest and refreshment points, and better drinking water and sanitation arrangements. All these measures are part of an ongoing endeavour to make the visitors’ experience more comfortable, safe, and memorable” said the director, IIAS.

Chaturvedi said, “The Indian Institute of Advanced Study is not merely an academic centre, but a living symbol of India’s cultural consciousness and historical legacy. Our effort is to ensure that every visitor not only sees this heritage but truly experiences it. The expansion of visitor facilities will continue as part of this sustained vision.”

Upcoming initiatives will also include an information centre for visitors, a digital guiding application, and eco-friendly measures to balance heritage preservation with sustainable tourism.