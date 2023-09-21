Remove illegal commercial buildings in Morni: Panchkula DC

In an attempt to check illegal constructions in Panchkula, deputy commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan issued directions to remove hotels and other commercial buildings constructed illegally in the Morni controlled area and on Nada Sahib-Morni Road on a priority basis during a meeting of the district level committee at the conference hall of Mini Secretariat on Wednesday. On September 6, the Panchkula DC had said that a list of such constructions was being prepared and directed the officials to conduct demolition drives regularly to raze the unauthorised units. (HT Photo)

Reiterating that any kind of illegal encroachment in Panchkula will not be tolerated, the DC directed the district town planner (DTP), municipal corporation (MC), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and police department to work in close coordination to remove illegal encroachments in the district.

It may be mentioned that on September 6, the DC had said that a list of such constructions was being prepared and directed the officials to conduct demolition drives regularly to raze the unauthorised units.

DTP and NHAI directed to carry joint drives on Pinjore-Nalagarh Highway

The DC directed the DTP to launch a joint campaign with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove illegal constructions alongside the Pinjore-Nalagarh Highway at the earliest.

Besides this, Sarwan issued directions to SHOs concerned to keep a close watch in their respective jurisdictions and ensure no construction takes place without prior permission. He also directed the public works department and the MC to submit reports of action taken against illegal construction/encroachment in their respective jurisdictions.

MC, HSVP, police carry out drive in Sector 7

Soon after the DC directed the officers of the civic body to launch a drive to remove illegal encroachment in markets and sectors of Panchkula, a driver was carried out in Sector 7, Panchkula. During the drive, the team of MC, HSVP, along with police, removed illegal rehris in the Sector-7 market.

