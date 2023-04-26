Ludhiana: Main accused in sex determination racket a repeat offender

A day after the local police arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in a residential building at Mangli Nichhi, preliminary investigations have revealed that the main accused, Manmohan Pal Sharma son of Jagdish Singh, was arrested for similar crimes on four previous occasions, dating back to 2015, making the April 24 arrest his fifth. He was out on bail since 2022. The accused have been booked under sections 3-A, 3-B, 23, 25 of PC PNDT Act and Prevention of Corruption Act. (iStock)

Manmohan Pal Sarma of Janakpuri Ludhiana, Mandeep Kaur of village Nichhi Mangli, Ludhiana, and Ritu of Sahnewal, Ludhiana, were arrested for running a pre-natal sex determination racket using a portable ultrasound machine.

Reportedly, the two accused women were employed as staff nurses at different private hospitals. They allegedly lured pregnant women visiting their respective work places.

The accused booked under sections 3-A, 3-B, 23, 25 of PC PNDT Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, tried to escape by offering a bribe of ₹4.98 lakh to the raiding team.