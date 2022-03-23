Report sought from Rajindra hospital for not giving free medicines
Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans has sought report from Government Rajindra Hospital for not providing free medicines to patients from hospital’s medical stores.
The hospital management has been asked to submit report within three days after complaints were received regarding patients asked to purchase prescribed medicines from private medical stores situated outside the hospital premises. The government has made it mandatory to government hospitals to provide free medicines to patients visiting OPDs and emergency wards.
In a letter issued to the hospital, Hans directed it to conduct fact-based inquiry into the matter and submit the report.
“The prescription slips in which doctors asked patients to buy medicines outside the hospital have also been attached with the letter,” the DC stated.
