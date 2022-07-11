Residents block Kharar flyover over water logging
Commuters were at receiving end after residents of Desu Majra village and Om Enclave blocked the Kharar flyover for over two hours — between 12 to 2.30 pm — over the problem of water logging in their localities
The residents alleged that ever since the flyover was constructed, they have been facing major water logging problems in their areas during the monsoon season.
Rajbir Singh Raji, a resident, said despite bringing the problem to the notice of the administration and seeking a solution to the inadequate stormwater drainage, nothing had been done.
Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Kharar Ravinder Singh met the protestors and assured them of a meeting with Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and municipal corporation (MC) officials of Kharar on Monday, adding that a permanent solution will soon be found.
Another protestor Jasbir Singh, meanwhile, criticised the local member of legislative assembly (MLA), Anmol Gagan Mann, who is now a minister, for allegedly not taking any interest in hearing their issues. “We elected her with some hope that our problems will be sorted out,” he said.
Water logging in Mohali
Even though the MC formed teams to handle the water logging problem in the city, Sunday morning’s downpour left several parts of Mohali waterlogged. Phase 4, 5, 3B2, Phase-7, 11 — where water entered the houses — Sector 70, and Sector 71 were the worst hit.
Two teams had been constituted to work 24x7, with ten pumping sets having also been installed to drain the water. In many places, however, residents had to call the fire tenders to pump out water from the streets.
Zirakpur worst hit
On Sunday, most streets and roads in Zirakpur, including the Zirakpur-Patiala intersection under the flyover, were submerged after the rain.
Major traffic jams were seen on the stretch of the road, with Punjab traffic police personnel seen managing the traffic in knee-deep water. Vehicles were seen stranded in the waterlogged roads, and at many places, water entered the houses and shops of the residents.
Speaking about the same, local MLA, Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said, “We are soon holding a meeting with the officers to find a permanent solution of water logging”
Mohali: GMADA finalises layout for 5,000 1-BHK flats for poor
{Housing for poor} The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has finalised the layout plan for the construction of 5,000 flats under the state government's housing policy for the economically weaker sections. GMADA plans to construct them using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates. The project is part of Punjab government's EWS housing policy, which was revised and finalised in February last year.
Now, get free mammography test at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16
In a step towards early detection of breast cancer, the UT health department has made mammography test free at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Mammography involves low-energy X-ray of the breast to detect early signs of breast cancer. So far, it was being offered for ₹400 at the hospital. If the mammogram detects possibility of breast cancer, the patient undergoes biopsy to confirm its presence, following which further treatment is suggested.
No permit, licence, RC: Uttarakhand Roadways’ bus driver fined ₹25,000 in Chandigarh
A bus driver travelling on an inter-state route without a permit, driving licence or registration certificate. That's what officials of the Chandigarh state transport authority discovered on checking an Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus at the Sector-17 ISBT on Friday. These, though, were not the only documents that the driver couldn't produce. Cracking the whip, the STA slapped multiple fines on the driver, totalling ₹25,000. High drama also erupted when the driver was fined for violations.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid count goes down, but active caseload rises
The tricity recorded further dip in its daily Covid-19 cases, with 116 people testing positive on Sunday. After detecting 151 cases on Thursday, the tricity saw their number sliding to 141 on Friday and further to 121 on Saturday. At 61, Chandigarh continued to report the most number of infections, followed by Mohali with 28 and Panchkula with 27. The day before, their tallies stood at 49, 37 and 35, respectively.
23-year-old food delivery man killed in Dhakoli hit-and-run
A speeding canter claimed the life of a 23-year-old food delivery man on the Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover in Mohali's Dhakoli area on Saturday night. A native of Uttar Pradesh, the victim, Sooraj Chaurasia, lived in a rented accommodation in Dhakoli. Investigating officer Nirmal Singh said on Saturday night, Chaurasia was on his way to deliver food from Dhakoli to Mansa Devi. Chaurasia was rushed to the government hospital in Dhakoli, but was declared brought dead.
