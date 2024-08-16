Residents complain against closed gates in Dugri

Residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Society in Dugri Phase 1 have filed a complaint with the municipal corporation commissioner and the police commissioner against the closure of three gates in their society, which they say is blocking public pathways. A closed gate in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Society in Dugri Phase 1. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Lakhbir Singh, a resident of the 150 square yards block in Phase 1, Urban Estate, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, explained that the society, known as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Society, has been working for the welfare of their block for many years. However, he raised concerns that the people of the society are not following the laws.

According to Singh, their block has four lanes that were planned by the government for public use. The society has installed four large gates on these streets, but only one gate remains open, guarded by two security personnel day and night. The other three gates are kept closed, which he argues is illegal. Since these streets are meant for public use, the closure of these gates creates a significant obstacle for the public, leading to traffic problems and violations of traffic rules.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Society president Harvinder Singh responded by saying, “There were a number of theft cases in the houses in the past, so we started closing the gates from 12pm to 4 pm. I have only closed the gates with the consent of members and few of the members oppose the things as they do not even pay the contribution in paying the salary of the security guard”

However, the law does not permit any society to close public streets or gates, as this hampers the free movement of people and vehicles. The residents are urging the authorities to act and ensure the gates remain open for public use, as per the law.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “I will direct the official concerned to look into the matter”