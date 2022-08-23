Retire British-era gender-insensitive uniforms: Policewomen
The two-day conference, which was inaugurated by Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, took up different gender-specific issues faced by women on the force
Demanding a change in dress code for women in the police force, policewomen attending the 10th National Conference of Women in Police called their existing uniforms – khaki trousers and shirts – a gender-insensitive relic of India’s colonial past.
“From uniforms, to body gear and washrooms, the entire police infrastructure has been designed to facilitate men. Despite gender budgeting, women officials have been deprived of basic gender-specific requirements,” said additional director general of police (ADGP, anti-corruption and vigilance bureau) Satwant Atwal Trivedi.
Urging policewomen to speak up, ADGP (training), Madhya Pradesh, Anuradha Shankar, said, “Colonial methods in terms of infrastructure and uniform still dominate the Indian Police.”
Sonal Chandra, a 2008-batch Indian Police Service Officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, held forth on protecting women from sexual harassment at the workplace. She discussed the current status of POSH ( Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committees, regulation and compliance mechanism of such committees and the road ahead for strengthening POSH committees to save women from sexual harassment at the workplace.
Citing the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), IPS officer Nipuna Torawane (Gujarat), said 76% women do not report sexual abuse, and only 14% seek the police help. In 95% cases, the offenders are known to the victim, while in 6-7% cases the abusers are blood relations, she said
Underlining that the majority of crimes against women go unreported, Torawane said, “The police are evaluated on the basis of whether they have been able to curb crimes against women. However, only the tip of the iceberg is reported.”
She added that awareness programmes should be organised to encourage women to ‘cry for help’, and the women who do come to police stations should be heard empathetically.
Women in the police can play a vital role in women empowerment: Jai Ram
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who hosted a dinner for the participants of the conference on Sunday, said women empowerment was essential for bringing a change in society and women in the police could prove to be a catalyst in the direction.
He said it was a matter of pride that the percentage of women in the police and other armed forces had increased by 2-3 % over the last eight years.
Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas
As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release. He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area.
Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
A speeding car barged into a railway station premises on Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said. The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi, 65; Bhupinder Singh, 40; IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33; Aditya Kumar, 12; Lalita Devi, 64; and Devan Sahu, 29.
Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties. PDP additional general secretary, Harmesh Singh Salathia said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
Protesters block national highway in J&K after missing student found dead in Punjab
Hundreds of protesters blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district for two hours on Monday after a college student from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana. The victim, Vaishali, 20, a resident of Madkoli village of Sumb block, went missing on Saturday while returning from Government Degree College in Samba. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances near the railway tracks in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said.
