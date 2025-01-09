Menu Explore
Revamped Himachal Congress unit likely by end of this month

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Jan 09, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Chauhan during his visit to Dharamshala said that the reconstitution has been in pipeline for a long time and we are working on it

All India Congress committee secretary and Himachal co-incharge Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday said that the Congress party’s state unit is expected to be reconstituted either by the end of this month or by the start of next month.

All India Congress committee secretary and Himachal co-incharge Chetan Chauhan. (Source: Twitter)
Chauhan during his visit to Dharamshala said that the reconstitution has been in pipeline for a long time and we are working on it. “As part of the process, our observers have been deployed across every district, ensuring thorough groundwork. This process takes time but by the end of this month or early next month a newly restructured unit will be formed,” he said.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6 dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) along with the district and block units with immediate effect.

Chauhan said that the new unit will be constituted with careful consideration of inclusivity, ensuring representation for women, youth and all sections of society. Our observers are diligently working for the reconstitution process which is underway. We are committed to presenting a strong and united HPCC soon.

He said that the new Congress unit will mark a historic milestone for the HPCC. It will not only strengthen the party but also play a pivotal role in securing victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the hotel and restaurant association smart city Dharamshala has appreciated the proposal of the Sukhu government to shift the HPTDC office to Dharamshala. Association’s general secretary and Eco Trust Society member Sanjeev Gandhi said, “This is a welcome step by the Himachal government which will further help in strengthening the continued efforts of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government in establishing Kangra as the tourism capital of the state. So many key projects in tourism with over 2,415 crores of budget are already announced and are in the pipeline at Kangra, which would get attention in speeding up the completion process.

