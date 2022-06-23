Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Revenue official arrested while taking 15,000 bribe in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Revenue official arrested while taking 15,000 bribe in Ludhiana

A man posted as a kanungo (revenue official) in Machhiwara, Ludhiana, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 15,000 on Wednesday
The revenue official who was arrested had sought the bribe to facilitate the demarcation of a plot in Udhowal village. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused, identified as Baljit Singh, was arrested in the presence of Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dayalpura.

The accused, identified as Baljit Singh, was arrested in the presence of Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dayalpura.

Dayalpura told mediapersons that Ranminder Singh, a resident of Meherban, told him that he had approached Baljit for the demarcation of land in Udhowal village and he had sought 25,000 as bribe for the work.

The kanungo had allegedly taken the first instalment of 10,000 earlier and on Wednesday, when the remaining 15,000 was to be paid, Dayalpura got the currency notes of 500 photographed as evidence.

The MLA said that soon after the complainant paid the 15,000 as bribe to Baljit, he rushed to the spot with the police party and recovered the cash. The currency notes were cross checked and found to be the same.

Vijay Kumar, SHO of Machhiwara police station, said that the kanungo has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Anti-Corruption act.

“People have voted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into power with the expectation of corruption free working of government offices. Today’s arrest was carried out to ensure hassle free public services to the common man for which they do not have to pay bribes,” said Dayalpura.

He also warned officials working in the government offices of strict action if they are found taking or demanding bribes.

