Rights groups, opposition leaders seek probe into Gurdaspur encounter

The death of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh in an alleged encounter by the Punjab Police has triggered sharp criticism from human rights groups, religious organisations and political leaders, who have demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the family. Ranjit Singh was one of the three youths accused of killing ASI and a home guard jawan in Gurdaspur.

Ranjit, who was one of the three youths accused of killing a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a home guard jawan, was shot dead in an encounter near Puranashala village, about 8km from Gurdaspur on the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road near Tibri cantonment, early Wednesday morning.

The second accused, Dilawar Singh (19) of Ali Nangal village, has been arrested, while the third accused, Inderjit Singh (21), also a resident of Adhian, remains absconding.

Human rights groups, including Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), Khalra Mission Organisation, and others, sought a thorough probe into the incident.

The PHRO, under the leadership of justice Ranjit Singh (retd), expressed concern and suspicion over the death of a youth. Terming the incident a grave violation of human rights, the organisation has demanded that the Punjab government conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter through a judicial commission headed by a retired judge.

Along with the family of Ranjit Singh, various panthic, human rights, farmer and students organisations have called a gathering at Babbri bypass in Gurdaspur to protest against the encounter on March 1.

Meanwhile, several opposition leaders, including Congress’ Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and SAD (Punar Surjeet) leader and former minister Sucha Singh Chhotepur and various local leaders met the kin of the deceased and questioned the police encounter.

Khaira met the family of the deceased at Adhian village and termed the encounter as “cold-blooded”, “stage-managed fake encounter” by the Punjab Police.

“If Ranjit was guilty, would he be calmly waiting at home for the police to arrest him? The young boy had no criminal record and was known as a disciplined and law-abiding youth” Khaira said, while urging the Chief Justice of India and the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court to take suo-motu cognisance of this and order an independent investigation, either by a sitting or retired high court judge or by the CBI, to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

Majithia said Akali Dal stood firmly with the family and slammed the police for targeting the young Sikh man.

“Punjabis were suffering due to fake encounters, and the fear was spreading among families living in border districts,” he alleged.

SAD (Punar Surjeet) leader Chhotepur also met the family and said, “Instead of restoring the rule of law, the government itself is undermining it. We demand a CBI inquiry into the alleged fake encounters that have been taking place in Punjab over the past several months.”

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj also hit out at the state government. “In a democracy, the rule of law must prevail,” he said.

Khalra Mission Organisation and Manukhi Adhikar Insaaf Sangarsh (MAISC) Committee requested the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court to take suo motu notice of the killing.

The farmers’ organizations including Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), in a press statement, alleged that the Punjab government has given the police a free hand, which is an extremely dangerous trend.