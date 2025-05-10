Risk higher at home but want to be with family; Chandigarh youth rush back

With the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, students and working professionals in Chandigarh are seen rushing back to their homes. Despite few of them residing in areas which are under threat, they are adamant to reach their loved ones despite the challenges in transportation. Students of states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, heading back home amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, at ISBT-43, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

It was taking over an hour for people to book their tickets and even longer for the buses to come. Staff said the number of passengers were at least three times compared to the number of buses. People were packed in buses.

The situation was worst at the counters for many places, including Pathankot, Jammu, Manali, Dharamshala and other places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Those heading to Jammu faced the most problems. There were no direct buses going to Jammu and the travellers would have to change their mode of transportation from Pathankot.

Notably, the many universities, including Panjab University, has also declared holidays and postponed exams.

Pankhuri, from Jammu, who is a student at Rayat Bahra University, said, “The situation in my hometown is not good, and my family is quite worried. In such uncertain times, all I want is to be with my loved ones and pray that everything returns to normal soon.”

Naina Salaria, a student from Chandigarh originally from Gurdaspur, said,“The sudden cancellation of exams and the shutdown of college came as a shock. At this point, continuing with regular routines seems impossible. I feel home is the safest place to be in such tense situations, even if it means postponing academic priorities.”

Gagandeep Singh who works as a software engineer in IT Park, Chandigarh, was enroute to Gurdaspur. He said with his company approving his leave, he want to reach his home before any blackouts.

Speaking about the situation on Friday, UT director transport Pradhuman Singh said, “We had anticipated the rush. Around seven of our reserve CTU buses were made available to the station officials to use on Punjab routes as needed. Ten extra inspectors were deployed to assist people.” He added that the footfall may decline from Saturday onwards, but the preparations will continue.

The railway station, meanwhile, had no major delay or cancellation. Trains were moving as per schedule.

Panjab University (PU) has also declared a holiday from May 9 to 11 in its Punjab centres in view of the prevailing situation. Offices/institutions/rural centres/regional centres and constituent colleges of PU located in the state of Punjab will remain closed. However, administrative offices and teaching departments/institutes/centres at PU campuses in Chandigarh and affiliated colleges situated in Chandigarh will function as usual.

PU CET (UG) also postponed

The medal distribution ceremony to be held by PU on Saturday and PU CET (UG) exam to be conducted on Sunday have also been postponed.