Chandigarh RLA to e-auction new series, leftover fancy numbers from May 17

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) is set to e-auction new series CH01CQ along with re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from May 17 to May 23. The e-auction/bidding will start from May 24 to May 26. The owner of the vehicle who has purchased the vehicle at the Chandigarh address only will be allowed to participate in the e-auction. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The re-auction will be held for the CH01CP, CH01CN, CH01CM, CH01CL, CH-01CK, CH01-CJ, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC, CH01CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01BJ and CH01-BH series.

The vehicle owner can register themselves on the national transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and the link of the same is available on the UT administration transport department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in, and obtain the unique acknowledgement number (UAN).

The owner of the vehicle who has purchased the vehicle at the Chandigarh address only will be allowed to participate in the e-auction.

Sale letter, form no. 21, UID, Aadhaar Card and address proof of Chandigarh are mandatory to participate in the e-auction.

After getting registered on the national transport website or on Chandigarh administration, transport department website, the owner of the vehicle will have to deposit the fee for registration for participating in the e-auction and reserve amount of the special/choice registration numbers in the O/o Registering & Licensing Authority, Near Municipal Corporation Building Sector-17.