Road mishaps leave 3 dead, 2 critically injured in Mohali

In a span of just 24 hours, three two-wheeler riders lost their lives and two others were grievously injured in three separate road accidents across Mohali. The third accident took place around 3 am on Airport Road, where a 22-year-old youth was killed and his two friends were injured after he lost control over his motorcycle. (HT photo for representation)

The injured have been admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where their condition is said to be critical.

The first accident occurred on Landran Road on Saturday evening, where a man died after being hit by another motorcycle. The victim, Geetik Narula, 28, was a resident of Ambala.

His father, Surinder Kumar, told police that Geetik was returning home from work on a motorcycle. As he neared Landran, another motorcyclist collided with him. Geetik sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during treatment. Police registered a case against the other motorcyclist.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old scooterist died in a hit-and-run accident near Cheema light point.

The victim, Ajay Kumar, 26, was heading towards Kharar on his Honda Activa scooter, when a truck struck him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ajay could not survive.

On the complaint of his brother Arun Kumar, the Balongi police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.

The victim, Aishwarya Kumar, a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Kumbra village and employed at Bestech Mall. After finishing his night shift, he was heading towards Kharar on a motorcycle with two friends, Ayush and Bhagwan Das.

Due to high speed, Aishwarya reportedly lost control and the motorcycle rammed into a footpath. Aishwarya died on the spot, while Ayush and Bhagwan Das are undergoing treatment at PGIMER.