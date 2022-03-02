Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road rage: Zirakpur man’s car vandalised
Police have booked unidentified people for vandalising a man’s car and snatching his cousin’s bag on February 27
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Police have booked unidentified people for vandalising a man’s car on February 27.

Ankur Soni of Maya Garden, Zirakpur, said that his brother Vishal’s car was hit by a speeding car near Matka Chowk in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on February 27.

Soni said he had chased the car and found it parked outside a house in Sector 16.

Then, three to four boys and girls came out and started misbehaving and even threatened him.

The boys damaged his car with baseball bats and also snatched the bag of his cousin containing important documents and a mobile phone. A case has been registered.

