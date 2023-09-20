Robbery at doctor couple’s house: 43L more recovered

A day after the city police arrested four people involved in robbery at the house of a renowned doctor couple on Pakhowal road, ₹43 lakh more was recovered from the accused on Wednesday, bringing the total recovery to ₹3.94 crore. Heist at doctor couple’s house, ₹ 43 lakh more recovered. (ht file)

The recovered loot also includes 271.35 gram gold jewellery, two vehicles and a .12-bore illegal country-made pistol with six live cartridges.

The victims, Dr Harkamal Bagga and her husband Dr Wahigurupal Singh Sidhu, are authorised by four countries, England, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, to conduct medical examinations for immigrants.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the police are interrogating the accused and further recoveries are expected. More arrests are expected in the case.

The accused took the victims’ car to transport the stolen cash. As they discovered that the cash exceeded their expectations, they required another vehicle to carry the additional amount. They abandoned the car near Giaspura and arranged for another car to flee.

Initially, the doctor couple had reported the theft of ₹25 lakh in cash and some gold jewellery to the police. However, as the investigation unfolded and led to the arrest of the accused, it became evident that the actual amount involved was much more. This discrepancy suggested that the victims may have intentionally underreported the stolen amount, possibly out of concerns related to the income tax department.

The commissioner of police said two of the accused, Gurwinder and Pavneet, fled to Amritsar after the robbery and stayed in a hotel. The other two returned to their homes.

This incident marks the second-largest robbery in the city this year, following the ₹8.49-crore heist from the CMS cash management company in June.

The recovered ₹43 lakh was found from the possession of arrested accused Jagpreet and Sahildeep, both hailing from Tarn Taran.T he other two arrested accused are Gurwinder Singh Sonu (39) from Sua Road in Thareeke and Pavneet Singh from Dugri Phase 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON