News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Robbery bid in Fatehabad village, one killed

Robbery bid in Fatehabad village, one killed

ByHTC, Rohtak
Jan 24, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The incident took place when five armed robbers barged into a shop at an animal fair where a man was giving cash to animal traders. One person was killed and two sustained injuries after five robbers opened fire during an animal fair at Fatehabad’s Sardarewala village on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dishan, 32, of Uttar Pradesh. The injured are undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Ratia.

The incident took place when five armed robbers barged into a shop at an animal fair where a man was giving cash to animal traders.

“The robbers tried to snatch money from the animal traders. Two men tried to stop the robbers from snatching the money after which the robbers opened fire in which the duo sustained injuries. A man, Dishan also tried to catch the robbers in which he sustained injuries in his leg. He fell on the ground and people walked over him. It’s suspected he died of heart attack,” said a spokesman of the Fatehabad police.

The crowd thrashed two robbers and handed them over to the police while three managed to flee.

