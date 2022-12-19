Rohtak abduction case: Two arrested, search on to nab mastermind

Haryana Police have arrested two persons for allegedly abducting a 20-year-old woman enrolled in an undergraduate course at a Rohtak college when she had come to appear in her semester exam on Friday, officials said on Sunday.

A manhunt is on to arrest the mastermind, who has been identified as Anshul Chahal, a resident of Rohtak.

Those arrested are Aman and Dev, both from Rohtak and close friends of Anshul, who the police said is known to the victim.

Rohtak Civil Lines station house officer Harpal Singh said the arrested youths confessed that they had helped Anshul in abducting the woman, whom he wanted to marry.

“They abducted the woman at gunpoint from outside the college on Friday and rushed towards Sonepat, where they contacted a lawyer. The abductors changed their car in Sonepat and went to Delhi, then Haridwar and Chandigarh, but could not find a safe place. They then decided to come back as the woman refused to marry Anshul,” he said.

“On the way to Rohtak from Chandigarh, Anshul decided to stay in Karnal. We caught both the accused from Gohana road on Saturday evening. The woman told the duty magistrate that she knew Anshul and said she wanted to stay with her parents. After counselling, she was sent back to her family,” the SHO added.

According to sources, the police have recovered the car in which the abductors took the woman from Rohtak to Sonepat.

“At least five persons were involved in this entire crime. Two of them have been arrested and police are conducting searches to nab Anshul and owners of two cars. The woman has claimed that she knew the accused, but never promised to marry him,” a senior police official said.

On Instagram, however, Anshul has posted a video, claiming that the woman was in a relationship with him and she willfully came with him. “We did not abduct her. She is giving a statement to the police due to pressure from her family,” he alleged and shared multiple pictures with her.