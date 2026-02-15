Rohtak: CJI advocates for modern tech in court complexes

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Saturday advocated for making new court complexes with all modern facilities and separate bar rooms for female advocates. CJI Kant said that Rohtak is an inspirational place for him as he has love for its people, city and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), from where he completed his LLB in 1984, laying the foundation for his distinguished legal career. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing the Rohtak bar members, CJI Kant said that recently he had inaugurated modern court complexes in Uttar Pradesh and now time has come to build new court complexes while keeping rapid urbanisation in mind.

“Due to rapid urbanisation, land holdings have been reduced and new court complexes should be built with longer vision where traffic is low. We have to think about the upcoming generation. I can’t dream of a court complex where there are no modern facilities and separate bar rooms for our daughters and sister advocates. Cases have been increasing because people’s faith in the judiciary has risen,” he said.

The CJI further said that court complexes should be built where justice seekers can come and sit like they get facilities in hospitals.

CJI Kant said that Rohtak is an inspirational place for him as he has love for its people, city and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), from where he completed his LLB in 1984, laying the foundation for his distinguished legal career.

“I always got love from this bar and the people of Rohtak. When I took oath as CJI, I can recall how you celebrated and cheered that moment. Recently, you celebrated my birthday and cut a big cake, this reflects your emotions for me,” he added.

The bar members were expecting an announcement from CJI pertaining to shifting the district court complex to the outer skirt of the city due to congestion but no such announcements were made.

Earlier in the day, CJI inaugurated the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Gate at the campus of MDU to mark the Golden Jubilee year of the university. University officials said that the gate was constructed at a cost of approximately ₹1.25 crore on the Jhajjar Bypass side of the campus to improve entry and exit management, and ensure smoother traffic flow within and around the university.