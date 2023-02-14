Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rohtak court to pronounce verdict in 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case on February 15

Rohtak court to pronounce verdict in 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case on February 15

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:14 AM IST

A local court in Rohtak on Monday completed the hearing in a case against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, in connection with his alleged role in bomb blasts at Quila Road and vegetable market here in 1997

The local court will pronounce the verdict on February 15.
The local court will pronounce the verdict on February 15.
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A local court in Rohtak on Monday completed the hearing in a case against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, in connection with his alleged role in bomb blasts at Quila Road and vegetable market here in 1997. The verdict will be pronounced on February 15.

Vineet Verma, the counsel of Tunda, said, “The hearing was completed in the court of additional district, and sessions judge RK Yadav and the judgment will be pronounced on February 15.”

According to the police, Tunda was the mastermind of three bomb blasts in Rohtak in January 1997 in which eight people received injuries. Rohtak police had registered an FIR under Sections 4, 5 and 7 of the Explosive Substances Act and 307, 120 (B) of IPC against Tunda on January 22, 1997.

Police had said that crude bombs were used to trigger blasts in the district by a member of Tunda’s gang. Tunda was arrested from the Nepal border in August 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out