Rohtak: Four accused, including juvenile paraded through Rohtak market

Four persons, including a juvenile, who were arrested following an encounter with Rohtak police on November 21 in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old woman for marrying against her family’s wishes, were paraded by the police through a market in Rohtak on Tuesday. According to a senior police officer, the criminals were taken out to the market for identification, as well as to eliminate the public’s fear and give a message to the society to stay away from criminal activities. (HT Photo)

The hands of the accused criminals were tied, and one of their legs was covered with plaster due to bullet injuries.

The police had produced the accused before a local court, which granted two day-police remand to the main accused Sanju, who killed his sister Sapna on the night of November 19 at Kahni village. Sanju’s two accomplices – Rahul and Gaurav – were sent to judicial custody and the minor sent to observation home.

On the night of November 19 , Sanju, along with his three accomplices, shot dead his sister, Sapna, 23, as she was closing the door of her house for marrying Suraj three years ago. While Suraj was not home, his brother, Sahil, was injured in the firing when he rushed to Sapna’s rescue. He had been hospitalised.

On November 21, acting on a tip-off that Sanju was gunning for Suraj, police set up a naka (checkpoint) and intercepted the four accused on the Ladot-Bohar road in Rohtak. On finding themselves surrounded, the accused opened fire at the police team, which retaliated in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, all four accused had sustained bullet injuries in the leg and they underwent treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak and were produced before court on Tuesday after being discharged.