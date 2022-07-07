‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in ‘roll down’ accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data.
In the total 3,020 ‘roll down’ accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
Out of a total of 38,035 km of road length in the state, crash barriers are installed along only 520 kms (1.36%).
The analysis was done to assess the root cause of these accidents and to work out a strategy to reduce such them, said Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.
The maximum number of roll-down accidents, 973 (32%), have occurred in the Shimla district followed by Mandi 425 (14 %) and 306 (10 %) each in Chamba and Sirmaur.
Shimla also witnessed a maximum of 869 (33%) deaths followed by Mandi at 331 (13%), and Chamba at 284 (11%).
Ninety-five per cent of accidents have taken place in rural areas with the highest number of accidents, 587 (20%), taking place between 6 pm and 9 pm.
Data shows that 1,679 (56%) of roll-down accidents occurred on the link roads followed by 1,185 (39%) on national and state highways.
Over speeding has been found to be the major cause of accidents with 1,264 (42%) cases, followed by dangerous driving in 641 (21%) cases and turning without care in 609 (20%).
In 1,530 (51%) roll-down accidents, motor cars were involved followed by pickup/jeep in 592 (20%), whereas a total of 79 buses have rolled down in the last five years.
In the wake of the tragic accident in Sainj Valley in Kullu district on Monday that claimed 13 lives, the DGP has also issued directions to the field formations to enhance traffic checking and curb traffic violations by the drivers.
“The details of black spots, clusters, stretches have been shared with the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) authorities to install crash barriers,” he said.
Kundu said the police department has also shared a list of 10 vulnerable points in each district with the PWD authorities.
Also, a list of 10 vulnerable stretches in each district, which immediately require crash barriers, have been shared with HPPWD authorities, he added. ENDS
-
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
-
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
-
Transfer of convenience: HC takes note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh today took a serious note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with some politicians to procure and secure orders of transfer of their convenience. According to the petitioner, a local MLA from Nagrota Bagwan issued a DO Note on March 15, 2022, for the transfer of Tarsem Kumar, a public prosecutor at the “behest” of Shikha Rana.
-
British-Sikh historian loans collection for Maharaja Duleep Singh exhibition in UK
A British-Sikh historian, author and art collector has loaned Bance's extensive personal collection for a major exhibition on Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of Punjab who was exiled to Britain during colonial rule. 'Maharajah Duleep Singh: Norfolk's Princely Family' is described as the biggest exhibition ever curated on the son and heir of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and forms part of the 2022 Festival of East Anglia and Punjab.
-
Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans celebrate his birthday
Waiting to go home the exiled Tibetan leader—the global face of the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese occupation of his homeland Tibet, the 14 Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso turned 87 on Wednesday. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers of the Dalai Lama gathered at an event organised by the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics