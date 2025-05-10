Menu Explore
Ropar cricketer shows off his batting prowess in PCA U-16 meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 10, 2025 09:14 AM IST

While he could not fetch a place in the Punjab U-16 team last season due to non-performance in the inter-district tournament, Prabsimar is a front-runner to bag a place in the state team this time

An upgrade in fitness has led 15-year-old cricketer Prabsimar Singh from Ropar to hog the limelight through his batting prowess in the recently concluded Punjab Cricket Association inter-district four-day cricket tournament by emerging as the highest scorer in the competition. He scored 850 runs in as many as eight matches.

15-year-old Prabsimar Singh (HT Photo)
15-year-old Prabsimar Singh (HT Photo)

Even though Ropar could not lift the winners’ trophy and finished as runners-up, opener Prabsimar hit twin centuries in the final to attract the eyeballs. A knock of 124 in the first innings in the final against Mohali and 184 in the second innings was not only a testament to his talent but also how his fitness changed his fortunes on the field. While he could not fetch a place in the Punjab U-16 team last season due to non-performance in the inter-district tournament, Prabsimar is a front-runner to bag a place in the state team this time. It was a few months ago when the cricketer, who hails from village Sialba Majri, decided to upscale his fitness to prepare for the current season.

“I was dejected after I could not do well in the U-16 inter-district tournament last season and obviously was not able to get into the Punjab U-16 team. So, I decided to work hard on fitness. Endurance building and speed work helped me score big innings and endure the heat,” said the cricketer who looks up to Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Yuvraj Singh. He trained under fitness trainer Raj Yadav and he does skill training under coach Narinder Rathore at the Chakwal School Cricket Academy in Kurali.

His performance has garnered praise from his district association, which has also selected him in the Ropar U-19 team for the ongoing Punjab U-19 inter-district cricket tournament. “I want to make the most of the chances I get and get into the Punjab U-16 state team for the Vijay Merchant U-16 Trophy. Representing one’s state is a big deal for me,” felt Prabsimar.

