Ropeway connecting Himachal’s Baglamukhi temple to highway begins ops

Looking to promote religious tourism and provide easier access, a ropeway connecting the Mata Baglamukhi Temple at Mandi’s Bakhli to Pandoh on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was inaugurated on Tuesday by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The ropeway connects the Mata Baglamukhi Temple at Mandi’s Bakhli to Pandoh on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The 800-m long ropeway has been constructed at a cost of ₹53.89 crore and is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region.

Built to European CEN standards the ropeway features a line speed of 6 meters per second (21.6 km/hr) and can carry up to 600 passengers per hour. It bypasses 14 kilometers of road travel and offers more efficient and scenic alternatives for devotees and tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the Mata Baglamukhi ropeway was the only one in the state that operates over a water body, the Pandoh Dam reservoir, adding, “The breathtaking journey in gondolas suspended above the serene waters provides passengers with majestic views of the surrounding hills and the tranquil reservoir below.”

“This unique feature adds to the excitement of the ride, making it a standout attraction,” he added.

Sukhu added that the ropeway also enhances access to the nature park developed by the forest department on the opposite side of the highway. This dual attraction was anticipated to draw tourists particularly those visiting popular destinations like Kullu-Manali, Kasol and Lahaul-Spiti.

The project, he said, will not only provide a unique experience for visitors but also generate substantial economic opportunities for the local population. “By promoting sustainable tourism and reducing travel time, the ropeway aligns with the commitment of the government to fostering infrastructure growth while preserving the natural beauty of the region,” he added.

The CM also paid obeisance at Baglamukhi temple and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state.