 ₹23L, 8-kg gold, silver robbed in Hoshiarpur
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
23L, 8-kg gold, silver robbed in Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Jun 24, 2024 05:10 AM IST

A robber took away ₹23 lakh besides 1-kg gold and 7-kg silver from Sri Nath Tunch Gold Testing Lab before tying the hands and feet of the firm’s employee in Hoshiarpur’s Sarafa Bazaar.

A man robbed a gold testing lab in Hoshiarpur’s Sarafa Bazaar of 23 lakh besides 1-kg gold and 7-kg silver on Sunday, the police said.

Punjab cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa visited the robbery site in Sarafa Bazaar of Hoshiarpur and instructed the police to expedite investigation to apprehend the culprits.
Punjab cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa visited the robbery site in Sarafa Bazaar of Hoshiarpur and instructed the police to expedite investigation to apprehend the culprits.

The robber came to the Sri Nath Tunch Gold Testing Lab and robbed its employee at knife point. Before fleeing, the robber tied the hands and feet of the employee, the police said.

According to the police, purification work of gold and silver is done at the lab. Hoshiarpur superintendent of police (SP) Sarbjit Singh Bahia stated that the police had vital clues about the incident and that the culprits would soon be behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Punjab cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa visited the robbery site and instructed the police to expedite investigation to apprehend the culprits.

23L, 8-kg gold, silver robbed in Hoshiarpur
