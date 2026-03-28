RSS gen secy Dattatreya Hosabale calls for greater unity among nations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has had a far-reaching impact across the globe, stressing that the time has come for greater unity among nations. He attributed many of the world’s crises to human greed and the unchecked exploitation of nature, urging a collective shift towards sustainable practices. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has had a far-reaching impact across the globe, stressing that the time has come for greater unity among nations. (File)

Hosabale was addressing a gathering at a special lecture on “Indian Narrative in the Global Context,” organised by the Panchanad Research Institute at the NITTTR Auditorium, Sector 26. The event brought together academicians, scholars, and intellectuals to deliberate on India’s philosophical traditions and their relevance in addressing contemporary global challenges.

In his address, Hosabale emphasised that India is not merely a nation-state but a civilisation rooted in culture and spiritual values. He remarked that while stories of war may appear appealing, the reality of conflict is far from desirable. “It is often seen that those who initiate wars also speak of ending them,” he said, pointing to contradictions in global geopolitics.

Highlighting India’s civilisational ethos, he said that despite being a strong nation, India has never pursued aggression against others. “India is not just a military state; it is a civilisation guided by culture and spirituality. Our effort is to establish these values globally, beginning with our families and society,” he added.