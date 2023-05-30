Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana RTA secretary impounds 13 vehicles, challans 27

Ludhiana RTA secretary impounds 13 vehicles, challans 27

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 30, 2023 12:20 PM IST

The checking drives were conducted at Sherpur Chowk, Sahnewal road, Ludhiana bus stand, Partap Chowk, Chungi Mor and Verka Chowk

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Poonam Preet Kaur impounded 13 vehicles and issued challans to 27 during special checking drives on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur during a surprise check in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The checking drives were conducted at Sherpur Chowk, Sahnewal road, bus stand, Partap Chowk, Chungi Mor and Verka Chowk.

The vehicles that were challaned or impounded include five cars, seven trucks, five tippers, three sleeper buses, 15 stage carriage buses, three tractor-trolleys, one school van and one mini bus.

The violations ranged from tinted windows, overloading and improper documentation to pressure horns, missing number plates and expired permits.

Authorities warned the commuters that any violation of traffic laws will not be ignored and negligent behaviour will invite fines.

