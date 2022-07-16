Rubaiya only identified Yasin, not others: PDP
Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister and former J&K chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed identified only Yasin Malik, not others, during a hearing in her kidnapping case before a TADA court in Jammu, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday.
The party, which is headed by Rubaiya’s sister Mehbooba Mufti, said many things reported in the media were exaggerated.
“Although Rubaiya is not a part of the PDP, what has been reliably learnt is that she has been able to identify only one person who is a part of the core proceedings and not as many as indicated by the reports. Anything else is mere exaggeration and extrapolation of the facts,” PDP spokesperson Najamu Saqib said in a statement.
Rubaiya was kidnapped in December 1989 allegedly by Malik and his aides when her father was the Union home minister in the VP Singh-led National Front government.
Rubaiya, who now lives in Chennai, appeared personally after the TADA court issued summons seeking her physical appearance in the case.
Her lawyer Anil Sethi had on Friday said that “she identified her abductors (including Yasin Malik) on the basis of photographs”.
Malik, presently undergoing life sentence in Tihar jail in a terror-funding case, moved an application to the government of India seeking his personal appearance in two cases – the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and the killing of four IAF officials, including squadron leader Ravi Khanna.
Rubaiya was kidnapped on December 8, 1989, and released on December 13. Her kidnappers had sought the release of five arrested militants in exchange of her release and the Union government conceded to their demand.
-
Over 90 dead pigs trigger panic in Lucknow’s Faizullahganj
Fear gripped the residents of Faizullahganj on Saturday after the mysterious death of over ninety pigs over the past three days due to an unknown disease. According to residents, till Thursday evening, 60 pigs were found dead in Shyam Vihar, Krishnalok Colony and Millat Nagar area of Faizullahganj, Ward II. On Friday, 27 more pigs were found dead, and with the death of ten more on Saturday, the total count reached 97.
-
Inquiry ordered into encounter in J&K’s Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the anti-militancy operation at Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara district that took place last month wherein four militants were killed. Not only local villagers, but former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also raised objection on the encounter. “There are some apprehensions over this encounter. So it should be properly probed,” said a villager in neighbouring village where the encounter had taken place.
-
HP govt transfers, gives additional charge to seven IAS officers
Two days after the replacement of chief secretary, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred and assigned additional charges to seven IAS officers. RD Nazeem, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and transport, financial commissioner (appeals) and MD, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary (industries and social justice & empowerment).
-
Like education, HP’s health sector also in a shambles: AAP
Challenging HP chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party's state president Surjit Thakur said that Jai Ram Thakur should answer 10 issues that have been raised by the people of various constituencies during the AAP's 'Parivartan Yatra' within a fortnight, else the public is ready to give this government a befitting reply in the assembly elections. He said like education, the health sector was also in a shambles in Himachal.
-
Himachal govt sets up highest gym at Kaza in Spiti valley
The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a gym at Kaza, the headquarters of the scenic Spiti valley, at an altitude of 12,000 feet, claiming it to be the highest gym in the world. The gym, with equipment worth ₹10 lakh, has been set up at the sports complex at Kaza and is aimed at promoting fitness among local youngsters. “The government is encouraging women also to use the facility,” a 65-year-old local resident, Dolma, who goes by one name adds.
