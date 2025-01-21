Ruckus at meeting called to discuss bio-CNG plant at Bhogpur sugar mill

Congress MLA from Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli reportedly indulged in a verbal spat with the local sub-divisional magistrate during a meeting related to bio-CNG plant at Bhogpur sugar mill. Protesters had blocked the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway last year demanding cancellation of the proposed construction of a bio-CNG plant at the Bhogpur sugar mill. (HT File)

The video of the verbal spat between Kotli and SDM Vivek Kumar Modi went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the SDM could be seen interacting with the representatives and farmers in a tone that didn’t go well with the MLA.

While listening to the grievances, the SDM told the representatives to at least listen to the viewpoint of the administration on the issue.

“I have come here to resolve your issue, but you are not ready to listen to it. At least, you should allow us to speak, and you kept putting your viewpoint only,” the SDM told the representatives in a high-pitched tone.

This did not go down well with Kotli, who was sitting beside the SDM. He lost his cool and indulged in a verbal spat with the officer.

“The SDM was trying to intimidate us by raising his voice. We are not going to tolerate this as we had come with the issue of bio-CNG plant at sugar mill, which would bring miseries to the people of the area,” he said.

The attendees left the spot and boycotted the meeting by raising slogans against the official and the district administration.

They were demanding cancellation of the agreement between the upcoming bio-CNG plant and the Bhogpur sugar mill.

The district administration and the authorities of Bhogpur Cooperative Sugar Mill had already refuted the claims regarding processing of municipal waste at the upcoming bio-CNG plant in the sugar mill.