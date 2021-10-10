Rural doctors, paramedics merged into Punjab health department without salary for 4 months

Hundreds of doctors, paramedical staff and class four employees across Punjab, who were merged from the department of rural development and panchayats to the health and family welfare department, have been working without salaries for the last four months.

As many as 129 doctors and nearly 500 paramedical staff and class 4 employees each are “living in distress” as they are unable to pay their bills and school fees of their children. Some said they were even planning to go abroad due to apathy of the government and the health department.

Dr Harinder Singh, president of the Merged Punjab Civil Medical Service Union, said, “Some of us are not able to pay monthly installments of home loan. Nothing has moved on the ground despite our repeated requests. Last month, the health department director issued an order directing all civil surgeons across the state to immediately release our salaries, but to no avail. We have been performing our duties with dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Another doctor said, “Many of our colleagues chose to migrate abroad. We don’t really see any future here.”

On June 11, the department of rural development and panchayats had merged the doctors and other staff working in dispensaries run by it in the health department.

Health department officials held the civil surgeons responsible for delay in releasing the salaries.

Director (health and family welfare) Dr Andesh Kang said, “We have given instructions to all the civil surgeons to release their salaries immediately or action will be taken against them.”

Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Rohit Mehta said, “Since they were merged from another department, it took some time for the release of their salary budget. We have now got instructions from the authorities and the budget has also been released. Hopefully, their salaries will be disbursed on Monday.”