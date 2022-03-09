Russia-Ukraine conflict: 56 of 58 Chandigarh students brought back till now

As many as 56 of the 58 students hailing from Chandigarh, who were stuck in the war-torn Ukraine, have been brought back to the country, as per details issued by the UT administration. Officials said that the other two students have also left Ukraine and are in Romania. While one of them is in a shelter, it is learnt that another one is looking for a job in Romania.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Chandigarh, KPS Mahi, who is the nodal officer, said that the administration was continuously in touch with the families whose wards were stranded in Ukraine. “We were also coordinating with the government for safe evacuation of these students,” he said.

The UT administration had also created a helpdesk at the New Delhi Airport to facilitate the students of Chandigarh who are returning from Ukraine. Earlier, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had sent a list of around 103 persons from Chandigarh who are among those stranded in Ukraine. However, officials said that after cross checking, many of them were found to be from other states.

A total of 88 students from Mohali were stranded in Ukraine. While 64 have returned so far, 23 are in transit. However, a student hailing from Zirakpur is stuck in Sumy.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia, said, “The district administration has taken up the matter with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and hopefully she will be back soon.”

Of the total 27 students of Panchkula who were studying in Ukraine, 25 have returned home so far. Even after braving the odds to cross the border to get evacuated, students and parents are now worried about their education. A city resident Ranjit Singh, whose son arrived from Ukraine recently said that students are worried about their education now. “We are also concerned about his future now and we hope that the Indian government will come up with a solution for these students.”

Ensure free admission for evacuees, MLA Sidhu to PM

Former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate admission of medical students returning from the war-torn country of Ukraine to government and private colleges in India for free. He said that no fee should be charged from these students, who are already suffering from displacement and this should be arranged by the Centre so that their education isn’t disrupted.

Sidhu said that an estimated 19,000 Indian students were studying in Ukraine in fields like medicine, nursing and engineering degrees. He added that Indian students pursuing degrees in Russia are also facing an uncertain future as the country is facing various sanctions. He said that the Centre should also take steps so that the future of the students can be secured.

