SAD councillor shot dead in Amritsar, three booked

A 45-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor from Jandiala Guru town was shot dead in broad daylight by bike-borne assailants in Chheharta locality here on Sunday. SAD councillor from Jandiala Guru Harjinder Singh was shot dead in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT)

Councillor from ward number 6, Harjinder Singh, also known as ‘Bahman’, was in Chheharta to attend a function at a gurdwara.

“After attending the function that was organised by his brother-in-law, Harjinder was going to a hotel for refreshment outside the gurdwara, when the assailants opened fire”, said Harpal Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police.

The councillors was immediately rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he added. An eyewitness, a shopkeeper, said he heard gunshots and saw a man lying in a pool of blood. “I saw bike-borne masked men fleeing from the spot,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Jagjit Singh Walia said they have identified three persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of the councillor. They have been identified as Gopi, Amit and Karan Kira, all residents of Jandiala Guru, he said, adding that they will be arrested soon. The accused were associated with the Krishna gang, which was responsible for the shooting, Walia said.

“A case has been registered at the Chheharta police station under murder charges. The accused has been nominated by name. Teams have been dispatched to arrest the accused”, said the ADCP.

According to councillor’s family, he was receiving threats from gang members. (Amritsar rural) SSP Maninder Singh, however, said Harjinder never requested for police protection.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the incident and lambasted the AAP government for the “collapse” of law and order in Punjab. “The death of Harjinder Singh, SAD councillor from Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, has completely exposed the law and order situation in Punjab,” Sukhbir alleged.

The SAD chief claimed that a few days ago, shots were fired at Singh’s house but despite filing a complaint, police did not take any action in the matter.

Condemning the incident, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said in a post on X, “Brutal broad daylight murder of Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman is highly condemnable. My sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.” “This again reflects poorly on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. AAP is pushing Punjab towards complete lawlessness and anarchy,” Warring alleged

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal described Singh’s murder as tragic and unacceptable. “Let me assure the people of Punjab that the culprits will not escape justice. The killers have been identified within hours, and arrests will follow soon. Our government is committed to restoring peace and eliminating gang culture from Punjab,” Dhaliwal added. The minister also criticised political parties attempting to “politicise” the incident.

The Amritsar rural SSP said it was falsely being projected that shots were fired at councillor’s house a few days ago. “Shots were fired at the house of Harjidner’s neighbour Satnam Singh. The accused have already been arrested in that case,” he added. He also disclosed

that Harjinder was booked in an excise case and was out on bail.