Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

SAD legal panel to contest cases against party workers in Tarn Taran: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 07:22 am IST

Accusing the Punjab Police officers of working at the behest of the AAP government, Sukhbir said that Akali Dal leaders and workers were being selectively targeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday met the families of workers and leaders arrested during the Tarn Taran bypoll and said the party has formed a legal team to handle all the cases.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Accusing the Punjab Police officers of working at the behest of the AAP government, Sukhbir said that Akali Dal leaders and workers were being selectively targeted.

“The party would fight the legal cases of every Akali worker illegally detained by the Punjab Police. We have constituted a legal team of the party, especially to handle the Tarn Taran bypoll cases,” he said after meeting the families. Sukhbir visited several villages, including Emma Khurd, Emma Kalan, Dode, Chhapa, Sarai Amanat Khan, Bhuchar Kalan, Sheikh, and Failoke, to express solidarity with the families of those facing police action.

Interacting with the media later, the SAD president said that the frustration of the AAP government was clearly visible.

“Active Akali workers were being arrested, and even women family members were not being spared. This is shameful that the police were conducting raids on the houses of Akali leaders late at night and in the early hours,” he alleged.

“They (state government) are indulging in a political vendetta just to satisfy their ego,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police produced the party’s IT wing head, Nachhatar Singh, in the court after his one-day remand ended. The court extended Nachhatar’s remand by one day.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD legal panel to contest cases against party workers in Tarn Taran: Sukhbir
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the formation of a legal team to support members arrested during the Tarn Taran bypoll, claiming selective targeting by Punjab Police under the AAP government. He expressed solidarity with affected families and criticized police actions as politically motivated vendetta. This follows recent arrests, including party IT head Nachhatar Singh.