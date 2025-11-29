SAD nominee’s daughter arrested in case related to poll-related intimidation

Punjab Police on Friday arrested Kanchanpreet Kaur—daughter of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa—after she was nominated in a Tarn Taran case linked to alleged poll-related intimidation during the bypoll. The arrest was made in FIR No. 208, registered at Chabhal Police Station on November 11. Punjab Police on Friday arrested Kanchanpreet Kaur—daughter of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa—after she was nominated in a Tarn Taran case linked to alleged poll-related intimidation during the bypoll.

Kanchanpreet, who already faces several poll-related cases in which she has secured anticipatory bail, appeared at Majitha police station for questioning in another matter after remaining untraceable since November 14, the day the bypoll results were declared. She was interrogated for nearly five hours before being arrested in the case later in the evening.

The FIR was initially registered only against Amritpal Singh alias Baath—a gangster currently abroad—accusing him of threatening complainant Gurpreet Kaur of Padhri Kalan to influence her vote. Kanchanpreet was not named in the original FIR. However, on November 27, police added non-bailable Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and subsequently nominated her, leading to her arrest.

Kanchanpreet, who was a key campaigner for her mother—defeated by AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu by nearly 12,000 votes—arrived at the police station accompanied by former SAD MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha and other leaders. In a video released earlier in the day, she said, “Four false cases were registered against me, and the honourable court stayed the arrest. I believe truth will win. Today, I am going to join the investigation.”

SAD spokesperson and advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler said, “This case never mentioned any woman, and all sections were bailable. The police added Section 111 and arrested her.”

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the arrest in a detailed post on X: “Rattled by the results of the Tarn Taran by-election and in an attempt to create terror ahead of the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections, the Tarn Taran police have once again booked Kanchanpreet Kaur in an old, fabricated case. Following court orders and having secured bail in all previous cases, Kanchanpreet Kaur, as a law-abiding citizen, had gone to join the investigation today. We will fight this police atrocity with all our might. This is a blatantly illegal act, and I assure everyone that the officers indulging in such illegal actions will have to face the law.”

Valtoha alleged that the police violated Supreme Court guidelines requiring seven days’ notice before arrest under these sections.

Police officials have not commented.