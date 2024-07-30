SAD rebels announce 13-member presidium to steer reform campaign

Chandigarh: Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Monday announced a 13-member presidium to work with the convener of ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’ (reforms movement) Gurpartap Singh Wadala. Gurpartap Singh Wadala

The members include Surjit Singh Rakhra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Santa Singh Umaidpuri, Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bhai Manjit Singh, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, Kiranjot Kaur, Charanjit Singh Brar, Paramjit Kaur Landran and Harinder Pal Singh Tohra.

The decision was taken last week but the announcement was made today. “The sudhar lehar is announcing its presidium for strengthening the reform movement,” said Wadala.

He said the SAD is going through a rough patch and facing a serious existential crisis. “This is a matter of concern for the Sikh Panth. Efforts are being made through the reform movement to take the SAD out this crisis by sincere Panthic leaders,” he added.

Since 2017, the SAD’s electoral graph has been falling. In the 2022 state assembly elections, the party could win only three seats and in recently held Lok Sabha polls, the party won only one seat (Bathinda) and its candidates lost deposits on 10 seats.

The purpose of the ‘sudhar lehar’ is to win the trust of “Panth” and “sangat”, Wadala said, hoping that the Sikh Panth, youth and Punjabis will support them to make the movement a success.

The rebels leaders, including party’s patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Jagir Kaur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former ministers Parminder Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjeet Singh Rakhra and Baldev Singh Mann and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, decided to start the ‘sudhar lehar’ after the party’s poor show in the recent Lok Sabha polls and asked party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to step down.

As part of the ‘sudhar lehar’, rebels have planned to launch as a mass contact programme, going to the Sikhs in villages and cities and celebrate birth and death anniversaries of taksali Akali leaders.

Reacting to the formation of presidium, senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal: “This shows that there is no consensus among the rebels as to who would lead the team. The tug of war for succession has started as none among the seniors — Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Jagir Kaur — are among the members of the presidium. Those who are in the presidium have played no role in the Akali movement ever.”

On July 1, the rebels approached Akal Takht, the highest temporal seats of the Sikhs, seeking apology admitting that while in SAD-BJP government from 2007 to 12 and 2012 to 17, mistakes were committed when Sukhbir was the deputy CM with home minister.

On being asked by the Akal Takht head Giani Raghbir Singh, the SAD president presented himself before the temporal seat on July 24 explaining his position. The Takht’s action on the explanation is awaited.

Facing rebellion in the party, SAD president dissolved its core committee — the highest decision-making body of the party on July 23. Most of the leaders who rebelled were members of the core committee, and its dissolution signalled ouster of these leaders when the committee is recast.