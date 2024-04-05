SAD reconstitutes 145-member political affairs committee

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced the reconstitution of the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) and inducted 145 members in it. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced the reconstitution of the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) and inducted 145 members in it. (HT File)

In July 2022, Sukhbir had dissolved the party’s entire organisational structure (jathebandak dhancha), a day after the party’s core committee authorised him to do so, in line with the recommendations of the Iqbal Singh Jhundan committee that had reviewed SAD’s performance in the assembly elections.

The PAC now constitutes largely new faces who are expected to infuse new life into the party.

According to party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, the party has given representation to hardworking workers and some of the 145-members include former district presidents. Cheema disclosed that the rest of the organisational structure will also be announced soon.

Advisory board of legal wing constituted

Sukhbir also constituted the advisory board of the legal wing of the party in consultation with wing president Arshdeep Singh Kler besides appointing its secretary general and five senior vice-presidents.

The board includes prominent advocates including Harish Rai Dhanda, Parupkar Singh Ghuman, Paramjit Singh Thiara, Paramjit Singh Brar, Amardeep Singh Dharani, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Avtar Singh Kler, Karampal Singh Gill, Gurmeet Singh Mann, Surajpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh Saran, Gagandeep Singh Khandebad, Simran Singh Chandumajra and Param Bir Singh Sunny.