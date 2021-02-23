SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1
Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to gherao the Vidhan Sabha on the opening day of the forthcoming budget session on March 1 to “give voice to the widespread resentment against Captain Amarinder Singh’s sacrilegious act of breaking his oath of promises,” made to the people in the run-up to last assembly elections.
The party workers will assemble at Sector 25 on March 1 morning from where they will proceed towards the Vidhan Sabha premises. It will also focus on the back-breaking hike in electricity bills as well as in the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas as a result of excessive Central and state government taxes, according to a statement released after a meeting of the party’s core committee on Monday evening.
The core committee met under party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to chalk out its line of action to secure justice for the beleaguered people of Punjab who are feeling cheated by a “brazenly dishonest” Congress government, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to Sukhbir, said. The core committee also paid rich tributes to the brave party workers who sacrificed their lives fighting the “government sponsored goondaism” and all farmers who have sacrifices their lives during the on-going struggle against the Centre’s three anti-farmer laws. Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Jathedar Tota Singh, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Dr Upinderjit Kaur, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Bikram Singh Majithia and Surjit Singh Rakhra were among those who attended the meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST sca: VB pegs annual loss at ₹225 cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder will lead Congress in 2022 Punjab assembly polls, says Jakhar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh Golf Club to host Samarvir Sahi Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former EPFO official gets 4-year jail for graft in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University to have hi-res cameras at all six gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh sees 43% surge in weekly Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools for Classes 3 to 5 to reopen in Haryana from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to hold 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Punjab's Moga district on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surge in cases due to non-adherence to Covid-19 norms: Punjab health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to hold kisan mahasammelan at Baghapurana on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox