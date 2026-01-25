SAD to hold rallies in all constituencies from February

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced it would hold a series of rallies from February onwards in all assembly constituencies of the state to inform Punjabis about the historic role played by the party in the development of the state, as well as its vision for the state once it forms the government in 2027. This decision was taken at a meeting of the district presidents and constituency in-charges of the party, presided over by its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal. Party leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that the party president emphasised that successive SAD governments had carried out unprecedented development in the state, be it making the state power surplus, connecting all major cities with four-lane roads, establishing new thermal plants, or airports, to overhauling rural infrastructure. (HT File)

The move is seen as a counter to the plans by SAD’s breakaway faction, which on Thursday had announced plans to hold public meetings in Patiala, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar on January 31, and February 7 and 13

Giving details of the meeting, party leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that the party president emphasised that successive SAD governments had carried out unprecedented development in the state, be it making the state power surplus, connecting all major cities with four-lane roads, establishing new thermal plants, or airports, to overhauling rural infrastructure. He said it is a fact that both the previous Congress government and the present AAP government had failed to create a single new infrastructure project. “However, we are committed to restarting a new era of development to take Punjab forward,” he added.

Asserting that the SAD would appeal to Punjabis to support their regional party, Cheema said the SAD would also launch a people’s movement against the anti-Punjab policies and decisions of the AAP government. “We also assure Punjabis that we will take the state out of the present lawlessness, ensure peace and communal harmony, and bring back investment into Punjab to create jobs for our youth.”

The meeting also decided to complete the organisational structure by February 10, including the constitution of all party wings, including the Youth Akali Dal, Istri Akali Dal, Scheduled Caste, backward caste, and trade wings. It was decided that all leaders who had played an important role in the recent block samiti and zila parishad elections should be given an important role in the organisational structure.

The meeting took note of the fraud being played on Punjabis in the name of the Sehat Bima Yojana scheme launched by the AAP government. Cheema said the government was indulging in publicity gimmicks by making grand announcements when it did not have any money to implement them. The meeting also condemned the manner in which 8% non-Sikh voters had been registered for the forthcoming elections to the Patna Sahib Gurdwara Board. It demanded an independent probe into the derogatory remarks made by Delhi AAP leader Atishi against the Guru Sahiban.