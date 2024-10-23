SAD urges Takht to allow Sukhbir to campaign in bypolls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leadership on Tuesday met Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and urged him to exempt the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal campaign for the party in upcoming assembly bypolls in four constituencies—Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Barnala and Gidderbaha. The Sikh clergy have yet to pronounce tankhah (religious punishment) for Sukhbir. (HT File)

This comes amid reports that Sukhbir might enter the poll fray from Gidderbaha. Interestingly, the BJP on Tuesday named Manpreet Singh Badal as its candidate from Gidderbaha.

Sukhbir was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) by the highest Sikh temporal seat on August 30 for mistakes committed by the SAD and its government from 2007 to 2017 on complaint of the rebel party leaders. The Sikh clergy have yet to pronounce tankhah (religious punishment) for Sukhbir.

Led by working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, the delegation met Giani Raghbir Singh at his residence situated in the Golden Temple complex hours after the party’s core committee meeting at Chandigarh.

The delegation also comprised party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, Janmeja Singh Sekhon Gulzar Singh Ranike and others.

“A few days ago, we had met Akal Takht jathedar and urged him to pronounce a decision on tankhah (religious punishment) to Sukhbir soon. Now when the schedule for four bypolls has been announced, we have come to make a fresh request,” Cheema said while talking to mediapersons.

“It’s been almost 2 months since the SAD president was declared tankhaiya. Since then, he has been spending his time at home and avoiding public engagements. But, now the bypolls are nearing and we want Sukhbir to lead the party during campaigning,” he said.

Cheema said conspiracies are being hatched against the Panth and Punjab across the country with BJP and RSS attempting to control the DSGMC, Takht Hazoor Sahib in Nanded and Takht Patna Sahib in Bihar.

“Union government and RSS are trying to take over the largest gurdwara body and we have concrete evidence that the Punjab government and its MLAs are calling the SGPC members to pressure them,” he said.

Cheema refused to comment on whether Sukhbir will enter the poll fray from Gidderbaha but said: “People from this constituency are thronging at the residence of Sukhbir Badal. The entire constituency wants him to lead the party. We are strong in all the four constituencies, and our workers want to contest elections everywhere and Sukhbir Badal to lead us”.

Responding to former SGPC president Jagir Kaur fighting the gurdwara body polls scheduled for October 28, Cheema said, “Our opponents have announced a candidate on their own, despite facing charges of maryada violation. They should have first approached Takht jathedar for nod”.