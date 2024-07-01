 SAD women wing reposes faith in Sukhbir - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SAD women wing reposes faith in Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 01, 2024 10:55 PM IST

The SAD president says the party had chalked out a plan to expand the Istri Akali Dal and ensure it reaches every village and booth in the state.

Amid rumblings of revolt in the party, Istri Akali Dal (SAD’s women wing) on Monday reposed faith in the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and said he was best suited to lead the party at this juncture.

Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sukhbir Singh Badal

Party’s women’s body said Sukhbir had provided inspiring leadership to lead an effective campaign in the form of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAD president said the party had chalked out a plan to expand the Istri Akali Dal (IAD) and ensure it reached every village and booth in the state. “We have decided to ensure the election of booth, village, circle and constituency-level committees headed by their respective presidents. We will also ensure the election of district-level committees of the IAD,” he said.

Sukhbir said the party would also create an effective women leadership in the party so that strong candidates could be fielded for block samiti and zila parishad polls for seats reserved for women candidates. “I am confident the IAD will play an important role in the 2027 assembly election in the state”, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD women wing reposes faith in Sukhbir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On