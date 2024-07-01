SAD women wing reposes faith in Sukhbir

Amid rumblings of revolt in the party, Istri Akali Dal (SAD’s women wing) on Monday reposed faith in the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and said he was best suited to lead the party at this juncture. Sukhbir Singh Badal

Party’s women’s body said Sukhbir had provided inspiring leadership to lead an effective campaign in the form of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAD president said the party had chalked out a plan to expand the Istri Akali Dal (IAD) and ensure it reached every village and booth in the state. “We have decided to ensure the election of booth, village, circle and constituency-level committees headed by their respective presidents. We will also ensure the election of district-level committees of the IAD,” he said.

Sukhbir said the party would also create an effective women leadership in the party so that strong candidates could be fielded for block samiti and zila parishad polls for seats reserved for women candidates. “I am confident the IAD will play an important role in the 2027 assembly election in the state”, he added.