Saini is always welcome at my place: Vij

A day after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that former home minister Anil Vij is not upset and he will meet him soon, the latter said that Saini is always welcomed at his place. Anil Vij (HT File)

Vij on Thursday at his residence said, “The chief minister has said this number of times that he will visit me. He is most welcome and tea is waiting.”

Saini, who was in Dhand town of Kaithal on Wednesday, told the reporters that Vij is a senior leader of the BJP and has blessed the new government.

On being asked about why no leader has met Vij since the oath of the new government, he said, “No, that is not right…he is our senior leader. I will visit him and have tea with him when I will get some time. We seek his guidance from time to time.”

On Thursday, Saini visited his native Mirzapur Majra village in Ambala’s Naraingarh sub-division for the first time since taking the top post. Whereas, it was his second visit to his home district.

Accompanied by ministers Aseem Goel and Subhash Sudha, they were accorded a grand welcome by the party leaders and local villagers. Saini made his debut in the state assembly after winning from Naraingarh seat in 2014.

Both the leaders have been at odds since Saini, the party MP from the Kurukshetra seat, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in an unexpected series of events on March 12.

Vij, whose name was on the list of ministers to take oath the same day, skipped the event and chose to stay at his constituency, hours after he left a party meeting halfway chaired by central leaders to choose a new chief minister.

The six-time MLA was also not part of the cabinet expansion of Tuesday and earlier said that he was not even informed about the event at the governor’s House.

The development has led to resentment among the party workers in the region “for ignoring the tallest party leader”, who in turn were expecting a “big role” for him after the BJP parted ways from JJP.