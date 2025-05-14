Menu Explore
Saini leads Tiranga Yatra, lauds Operation Sindoor

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 14, 2025 06:48 AM IST

Addressing a gathering at Yavanika Town Park in Sector-5, Saini emphasised that “Operation Sindoor” showcased India’s unwavering resolve against terrorism.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini led a “Tiranga Yatra” in Panchkula on Tuesday, honouring India’s armed forces and celebrating “Operation Sindoor”. He hailed the operation as a testament to India’s dignity, valour, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

Addressing a gathering at Yavanika Town Park in Sector-5, Saini emphasised that “Operation Sindoor” showcased India’s unwavering resolve against terrorism. He highlighted the operation’s strategic success in dismantling terrorist bases and sending a clear message to Pakistan: India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty.

Saini also underscored the non-military measures taken, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the isolation of Pakistan on the global stage. He credited Prime Minister Modi for guiding a “new India,” where decisive action and international standing are paramount.

The Tiranga Yatra concluding at Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial, saw hundreds participate, paying tribute to the nation’s soldiers. Saini reiterated that while India seeks peace, it will not tolerate weakness, emphasising the blend of bravery and restraint that defines the nation.

