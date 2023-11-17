Samba rape attempt: Man who posed as colonel sent to 7-day police remand

A local court in Samba remanded a man, who posed as colonel of the army and attempted to rape a Class 12 girl, to seven days police custody, said officials. The accused had brought the girl and her younger brother, a Class 10 student, from Udhampur on the pretext of getting them enrolled in NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in belt force (iStock)

The accused was identified as Sham Lal of Keso Manhasan village in Ramgarh tehsil of Samba district.

The accused was putting up at Shiv Nagar in Vijaypur town where he tried to rape the girl on Tuesday.

“Samba police obtained seven-day remand for interrogation of the man arrested for attempt to commit rape on Udhampur girl,” a police spokesperson said.

The accused had brought the girl and her younger brother, a Class 10 student, from Udhampur on the pretext of getting them enrolled in NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in belt force.

He had checked their running stamina along Vijaypur-Ramgarh road and at midnight and then attempted to commit rape on the girl.

The girl had subsequently lodged a complaint with Vijaypur police, who then filed a case under sections 376 , 511 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Sham Lal.