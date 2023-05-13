Ludhiana: 9 truck drivers among 11 arrested for stealing iron scrap

A team of Samrala police officials nabbed nine truck drivers and two scrap dealers for allegedly stealing scrap and recovered seven quintals of iron from their possession. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Special teams formed by the police conducted raids in the late hours of Friday.

The arrested truck drivers have been identified as Ravinder Singh, Sakattar Singh, Karan Masih, Najar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Bikramjit Singh, Jagpreet Singh, Mohan Lal and Himmat Singh. The arrested scrap dealers have been identified as Jeet Ram and Tehal Chand of Naulari Kalan village in Samrala have been arrested while their associate Lakha Ram is absconding.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, deputy superintendent of police (Samrala) Waryam Singh said that police had received the information that some of the truck drivers who transport scrap from factories to different places steal the scrap in connivance with the scrap dealers near Dhilwan village.

Police said that the gang had been operating for the last several months. He said that police have recovered the scrap which was sold to the dealers by the truck drivers. He added that a case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and more truck drivers and dealers will be arrested in the case.