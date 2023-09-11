Sangrur admn to demolish British-era hospital to construct new facility

The district administration plans to tear down a 122-year-old hospital building in Sangrur and build a new facility with modern infrastructure and facilities with the same façade in its place. The new upgraded Sangrur civil hospital will have the same facade as the British-era building. (HT File)

The hospital was built during maharaja Ranbir Singh’s rule. Colloquially known as Sangrur Civil Hospital, its construction started way back in 1887 as part of the celebration of the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria’s reign. The building was initially named Victoria Golden Jubilee Hospital but later its name was changed to Sangrur Civil Hospital, and a few years back it was named after communist Jagdish Chander who was a freedom fighter.

Advocate Sumit Kumar Fatta, who wrote a coffee table named ‘Sangrur Then and now, Tale of City, informed the council of regency, who was governing the erstwhile princely state of Jind during the minority of Maharaja Ranbir Singh, started the construction of the Sangrur civil hospital in 1887.

“Initially, it was a 24-bed hospital, and its construction was completed in 1901. The construction of the second phase was started in 1914 as part of events held to mark the coronation of King George V and it was named ‘Coronation wing’, Fatta said.

The administration has roped in private consultants to construct the building on the pattern of two private hospitals in Mohali.

An official, privy to the development, said the administration intends to keep the façade of the new building the same.

“The administration has already got the nod from the state health department to dismantle the building for the upgradation of the civil hospital. Currently, the building is in shambles,” he said.

According to the proposal of the administration, a multi-story building will be constructed at its place with a capacity of over 250 beds and underground parking.

The hospital is spread over 10 acres of land and has two major buildings – the old building, which is also known as L-building and an OPD block.

The administration also plans to dismantle the OPD block once the construction of the main building is complete.

Officials said that even after dismantling the old building, the hospital will remain functional as the services being offered at the old building will be shifted to OPD block. “Alternative arrangements will be made for other services which can’t be accommodated in the OPD block,” an official said.

An official said the old building was in dire strait and didn’t have space for more beds. “At least two floors will be dedicated to parking of vehicles. The building will have enough space to house OPD and IPD services of all departments, labs and offices of the hospital management. The building will also have space to cover the expansion of the hospital in future,’ said an official.

Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Parmindar Kaur said the health department has been assigned the work.

“The health department has been assigned the work of the upgradation of the hospital’s building, and they are working on it,” she said.

PWD executive engineer Charanjeet Singh Bains, said, “I, along with other senior functionaries of district administration, recently visited two private hospitals in Mohali, and the new building of civil hospital will have every infrastructural feature that these hospitals have. We will have to dismantle the L-building as it is in dilapidated condition and beyond repair.”

