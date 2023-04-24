Punjab: Sangrur surpasses 2022 figure of total wheat production

Sangrur surpasses 2022 figure of total wheat production Sangrur district has surpassed the number of total wheat production of last rabi season. The total wheat production in Sangrur was 8.74 lakh MT in 2022, while over 9.54 lakh MT wheat has already arrived in grain markets so far. (AP)

Sangrur district has surpassed the number of total wheat production of last rabi season. The total wheat production in Sangrur was 8.74 lakh MT in 2022, while over 9.54 lakh MT wheat has already arrived in grain markets so far. The district is set to record total wheat production near 11 lakh MT this year, officials said. Agriculture officer Harbans Singh said that summer lasted for long this year, which helped the increase in wheat production.

Chandigarh Punjab State Human Rights Commission has recommended a compensation of ₹2 lakh each in case of two deaths due to outbreak of cholera in Bathonia village in Patiala in December 2019. In a report by the state health department, the reason for the outbreak was reported as potable water line getting mixed with sewage.

Chandigarh Sports and youth services minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday sought opportunity for Punjab to host National Games and Khelo India Games during a conference at Imphal. Union sports minister Anurag Thakur presided the session, where Hayer said, “CM Bhagwant Mann-led government is trying its best to make Punjab regain its lost glory in sports and an opportunity to host a sports event of national level would give a huge boost to the state.”

Chandigarh Punjab mining and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the first tender for operating commercial sand and gravel mines with a total annual quantity of 68 lakh tonnes has received massive response as 562 bids have been received against 14 mining clusters advertised. “This is a proof of efforts of the Bhagwant Mann-led state government to eliminate monopoly in mining operations by reducing the size of the mining clusters and making them more competitive under a transparent and progressive mining policy,” said Hayer.