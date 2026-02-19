Sangrur: Man held for plotting brother-in-law’s murder over sister’s love marriage

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly conspiring his brother-in-law’s murder for marrying his sister against the family’s wishes. The victim, Gurpreet Singh, 29, was shot dead at his house in Lehal Kalan village of Sangrur past Tuesday midnight. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Gurpreet Singh, 29, was shot dead at his house in Lehal Kalan village of Sangrur past Tuesday midnight.

Cracking the case within hours, police arrested Harmandeep, a native of Talwara in Hoshiarpur district and currently living in Jakhal, Haryana. Harmandeep is the brother of Gurpreet’s wife and is accused of masterminding the killing.

Giving details, Lehra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ranbir Singh said two unidentified assailants scaled the walls of Gurpreet’s house and shot him around 1.45 am on Wednesday.

At the time of the attack, Gurpreet’s wife was with him. His mother was sleeping in another room, while his father was away from the house.

DSP Singh said police managed to trace the key accused within 5 to 6 hours of the crime.

According to preliminary probe, Gurpreet’s marriage to Harmandeep’s sister in June 2024, solemnised against the family’s wishes, spurred the killing.

“Further investigation is ongoing to arrest others involved in the crime,” the DSP said.

A case under Sections 103 (1) (murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.