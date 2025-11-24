Sangrur: Two killed, 3 hurt as BMW hits truck, catches fire

Two young men were killed and three others injured as their BMW car collided with a truck while overtaking on the Dirba-Patran road late Saturday night, police said. Accident happened on Dirba-Patran road late Saturday night.

As per the FIR, the accident occurred near the Kakuwala picket around 11pm on Saturday night.

The accident occurred when the BMW car carrying five occupants was travelling from Dirba towards Patran. Driver Sunet Singh attempted to overtake the truck and lost control of the car. The car jumped the divider, overturned multiple times, and caught fire.

Two occupants of the car, Dilshad Khan and Armanjot Singh, died on the spot. The three other occupants, namely Jaskaran Singh, Jaskaran Singh alias Jassi, and Sunet Singh, sustained injuries. Jaskaran and Sunet suffered major injuries and were initially admitted to the government hospital in Patran, but were later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for advanced treatment.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police, Rupinder Kaur, said that the preliminary investigation suggests the car was traveling at a high speed, which led to the collision. “All of the occupants in the car were very young, between 18 and 25 years,” the DSP said.

She added that the truck driver abandoned his vehicle at the scene and fled. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified under sections 281, 106, 324(4), and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.